Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) versus Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 5.15, indicating that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million 2.30 $600,000.00 $1.41 13.37 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Innovex International and Coil Tubing Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovex International has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovex International and Coil Tubing Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovex International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.42%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Summary

Innovex International beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

