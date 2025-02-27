Insider Buying: Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Insider Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Danny Rezek acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00 ($64,556.96).

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Autosports Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Autosports Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

