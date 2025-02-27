Insider Buying: Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Purchases 10,750 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Formica acquired 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.98 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,535.00 ($61,098.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

