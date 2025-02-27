Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,635. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
