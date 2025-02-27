Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells 8,823 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,073,214.21. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Altus Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AMPS opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $791.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altus Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altus Power by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altus Power by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

