Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 2,238 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $58,501.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,203.04. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $142,027.41.

On Monday, January 6th, David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64.

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 1,257,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,865. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 429,084 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 165.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.