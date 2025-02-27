Insider Selling: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00.
Firan Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FTG opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.92.
About Firan Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.