Insider Selling: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTG opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.92.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

