Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.17, for a total value of C$271,292.84.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE GWO opened at C$53.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.08. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$38.44 and a 12 month high of C$53.51. The stock has a market cap of C$49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
