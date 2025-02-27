Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 2,086 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $134,630.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,747.18. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,394 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $233,609.02.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

