Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells 102,386 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RealReal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

