Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 19.08%.

Intchains Group Price Performance

ICG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 13,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.35. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

