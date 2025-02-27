Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 19.08%.
Intchains Group Price Performance
ICG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 13,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.35. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.04.
About Intchains Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intchains Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.