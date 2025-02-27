Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41 to $2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650 billion to $1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

IART stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 309,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

