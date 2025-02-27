IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.04 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($190.29).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Alexander Scott bought 301 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £1,092.63 ($1,385.71).

On Tuesday, January 21st, Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £148.42 ($188.23).

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Scott acquired 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($190.32).

IntegraFin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.18) on Thursday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.25). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.85%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.58) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.