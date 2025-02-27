Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Integrated Ventures stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140 billion during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

