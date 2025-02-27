Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.350 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 51,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

