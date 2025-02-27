Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 140,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,612. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

