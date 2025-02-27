Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.82 on Monday. Interface has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,142.70. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $398,647.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,995.46. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,087. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

