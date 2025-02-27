International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Game Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 814,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,843. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

