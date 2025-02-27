Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $668,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $723.76.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

