Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.53. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is a Dividend King?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Average Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.