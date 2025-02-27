Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $723.76.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.53. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

