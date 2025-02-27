Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $558,807,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $580.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

