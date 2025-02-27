Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

