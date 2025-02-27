Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,876 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

