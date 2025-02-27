Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.880-1.940 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

