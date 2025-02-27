Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.880-1.940 EPS.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 163.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
