Invitation Homes Promotes Tim Lobner to Chief Operating Officer

Invitation Homes Inc. announced a significant change in its executive leadership during its filing on February 21, 2025. The company’s Board of Directors promoted Timothy J. Lobner, 48, from his role as Executive Vice President and Head of Field Operations to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, with the change effective March 2, 2025. In conjunction with this adjustment, Charles D. Young, who has served as both President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue as President only.

According to the filing, Mr. Lobner joined Invitation Homes in October 2012 and has held several leadership positions in the company since January 2014. Prior to being responsible for property management operations, he served as Executive Vice President, Operations Support. His previous professional experience includes a stint at Trammell Crow Company, where he focused on various commercial real estate opportunities, and service in the United States Navy as a nuclear submarine officer.

In connection with his promotion, Mr. Lobner’s compensation package was detailed as follows: an annual base salary of $500,000; a target annual bonus of 125% of his base salary based on performance objectives set by the Compensation and Management Development Committee; and a target long-term incentive award of $1,566,667. Additionally, the Compensation Committee approved a retention equity award in the form of restricted stock units valued at $2,500,000, which will vest in two equal annual installments on the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, contingent upon continued employment.

The filing also outlined adjustments to the broader executive compensation program for 2025. As part of the annual compensation review, increases were approved for the target long-term incentive awards and base salary adjustments for key executives including Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Olsen, President Charles Young, Chief Investment Officer Scott Eisen, and Chief Legal Officer Mark Solls. Detailed terms of time-vesting and performance-vesting long-term incentive awards were provided under the company’s 2025 incentive program.

A press release dated February 25, 2025, further reinforced the leadership update, noting the strategic rationale behind the move. CEO Dallas Tanner commented on the promotion, highlighting Mr. Lobner’s integral role in strengthening the company’s operations and positioning President Young to focus more on long-term strategic growth.

The changes come as part of Invitation Homes’ broader efforts to continue developing its leadership team, ensuring business continuity and supporting the company’s ongoing growth strategy. All changes and compensation arrangements have been documented in the company’s SEC Form 8-K filing.

