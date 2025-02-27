Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,512,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,469. The company has a market cap of $265.17 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.