iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $102.30.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
