iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ USCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

