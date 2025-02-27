iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ USCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
