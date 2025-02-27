iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.