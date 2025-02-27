iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $218.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

