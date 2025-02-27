iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 291.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $81,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.