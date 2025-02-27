Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 464,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,534,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $305,362. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

