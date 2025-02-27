J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.26, Zacks reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.850-10.150 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $109.32. 1,203,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,467. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

