Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

