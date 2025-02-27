Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE JXN opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.