Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of J stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

