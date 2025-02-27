James Kao Purchases 3,352 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,748.53. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Kao bought 5,960 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40.

RBB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

RBB Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 50.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

