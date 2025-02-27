Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 49686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 113,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,102,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 714,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

