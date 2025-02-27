Joanna Kathryn Scott Buys 2,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 133,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.64. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.