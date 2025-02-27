Joanna Kathryn Scott Buys 2,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 133,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.64. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

