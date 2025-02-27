Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $91.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

