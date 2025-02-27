Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

OTCMKTS JMPLY remained flat at $36.66 on Thursday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

