JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after buying an additional 294,827 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.