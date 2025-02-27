JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $14.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NU. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NU opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. NU has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,762,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 2,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.