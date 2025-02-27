JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,767 shares during the period. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $101,958,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $91,869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,930,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

