JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 82.19%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:JMG opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.41) on Thursday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 99.80 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.08 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.27.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

