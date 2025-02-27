Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 725.90 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 727.35 ($9.22), with a volume of 36599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

About Kainos Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 847.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £915.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

