Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $21.25. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 54,577 shares changing hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.09%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

