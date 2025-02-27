KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

