Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

CMTG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. Analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

