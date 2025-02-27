Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96. 63,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 510,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

